"I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," Elon Musk

Billionaire Elon Musk owns five companies and works all day to run them. In one of his recent tweets, Musk confessed that he works all day. "I work all day, then go home & play work simulator," Musk wrote in one of his latest tweets.

In addition to Twitter, Musk currently owns four other companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. Regardless of saying it, the company that is getting the most attention from Musk now is Twitter, which he is losing now. Time and again, Musk has said that he is working day in and day out to make Twitter or what he called "Twitter 2.0", a profitable enterprise.



Since Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, the billionaire has made several changes to the company. Starting with layoffs, Musk has laid off more than 50 per cent of the staff as part of a cost-cutting effort. Musk recently revealed that Twitter now has around 2,300 employees worldwide. The firings on Twitter affected not only the United States but all parts of the world, including India.

India Today Tech previously reported that in India, around 170 Twitter employees are out, and the remaining number should be about 80. Twitter, like most other tech companies, laid off employees without notice. However, compared to how other tech companies handled layoffs, Twitter's layoffs were messy and garnered far more attention than any other. Most affected employees were abruptly disconnected from their system and internal chat groups. Affected employees also lost access to their ID to enter the Twitter office. After the mass layoffs, many Twitter employees left the company voluntarily, turning down the offer to be a part of Musk's "hardcore" work culture.

Since the acquisition, Musk has been working 24/7 to rebuild Twitter with existing employees. The billionaire works closely with the remaining employees and makes them work daily—especially software engineers and those who know to code. Recently some leaked photos that went viral on social media showed that Musk has set up rooms inside Twitter's office for employees to spend more time at work. The rooms had a bed, sofa, purifier and everything you need.





