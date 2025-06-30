Ilya Sutskever Warns of an Unpredictable AI Future: "It’s Going to Be Unimaginable"

Ilya Sutskever, co-founder and former chief scientist of OpenAI, has raised a powerful caution about the future of artificial intelligence, calling it “extremely unpredictable and unimaginable.” In a recent interview with The Open University of Israel, Sutskever described a near-future shaped by rapidly evolving AI that could outpace human understanding.

“AI is going to be both extremely unpredictable and unimaginable,” he said, emphasizing the moment AI begins to enhance itself could trigger a cascade of developments that humanity may not be able to steer.

Despite acknowledging the risks, Sutskever remains optimistic about the possibilities. “If the AI became capable enough, we’ll have incredible health care,” he noted. He believes that such advancements could potentially eradicate diseases and significantly extend human life.

The AI trailblazer was speaking shortly after receiving an honorary degree from the university. Reflecting on his journey into the field, he recalled teaching himself complex subjects during his school years. “I just read slowly and carefully until I understood,” he said. After moving to Toronto, he bypassed high school entirely, heading straight to the University of Toronto to study under legendary AI researcher Geoffrey Hinton—“the place to be,” he remembered.

Sutskever’s early contributions include AlexNet, the breakthrough neural network that revolutionized AI. That success led him through major industry milestones, from launching a startup acquired by Google to co-founding OpenAI with a mission to develop impactful AI with a team of distinguished minds.

He described current AI capabilities as “evocative,” suggesting today’s systems offer glimpses into a future full of potential. “We have a brain, the brain is a biological computer, so why can't a digital computer, a digital brain, do the same things?” he reasoned.

When asked how close we are to that future, Sutskever predicted that a leap into artificial superintelligence could arrive in as little as “three, five, maybe ten years.” After that, the pace of innovation might become “really extremely fast for some time at least,” he added.

He stressed that this technological shift is inevitable: “Whether you like it or not, your life is going to be affected by AI to a great extent.”

Addressing graduates, Sutskever advised embracing the present and letting go of past regrets. “It’s just so much better and more productive to say, ‘Okay, things are the way they are, what’s the next best step?’”

His words carried additional weight, considering his central role in OpenAI's 2023 leadership shake-up. Sutskever was part of the board that unexpectedly removed CEO Sam Altman, a decision he later regretted. Altman was reinstated within days, while Sutskever departed the company six months later to start a new AI lab focused on building safe superintelligence.

He ended his speech with a reflection on the unprecedented nature of our times. “We all live in the most unusual time ever,” he said. “And the reason it’s true this time is because of AI.”I



