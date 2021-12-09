In 2021, Microsoft hired more people in India than it did in the US, China, or Canada

After the United States, Microsoft has the most job postings in India. Software and web developers, programmers, testers, and architectural and engineering managers accounted for over 70% of total job listings in India in 2021. India has surpassed China and Canada in terms of job advertisements in 2021, with 3,700.

According to GlobalData, the business is ramping up hiring for the capacity, supply chain, and provisioning (CSCP) and customer experience and success (CEnS) departments and optimising data centre commissioning plans.



Around 30% of job postings in India for the CSCP group in 2021 were for cloud manufacturing operations and fulfilment to supply data centre gear. Microsoft's cloud businesses, such as Xbox and Azure, rely heavily on the CSCP division.

Aside from that, the cloud operations and innovation team (CO+I), which constructs and operates the company's data centres, has various job openings in India. It's also worth noting that Hyderabad accounts for about half of Microsoft's Indian hiring.



Source: TechGig