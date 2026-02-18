India AI Summit 2026 Day 3: VIP Movement Curbs Access, Expo Hours Extended Amid Global Spotlight

The third day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 unfolded with heightened security arrangements, extended exhibition hours, and significant global participation, reflecting both the scale and scrutiny surrounding the event.

Hosted at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the summit has drawn policymakers, industry leaders, global tech giants, and academic institutions. However, due to the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other visiting dignitaries, delegate access to certain areas has been restricted until Thursday. Organisers confirmed that movement within the venue would remain controlled because of VIP protocols.

At the same time, the AI Expo segment of the summit has witnessed overwhelming footfall. Digital India Managing Director and CEO Akhil Kumar announced that the exhibition area will now remain open until 8 p.m. starting Wednesday, citing strong enthusiasm from participants. Delegates have been advised to move to the expo area after vacating the main convention halls, with Gate 4 designated as the sole exit point throughout the day.

The summit also continued to attract international attention. Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo arrived in New Delhi to participate in the discussions and was received by Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Singh. Spain’s President Pedro Sánchez also reached India for the summit, marking another high-level diplomatic engagement. The visit aligns with the broader India-Spain partnership, including ongoing collaborations in culture, tourism, and artificial intelligence.

On the policy front, Prime Minister Modi emphasised India’s ambition to move beyond being just a participant in the AI race. In an interview, he said, “We are not just nurturing talent, but we are building the infrastructure, policy ecosystem and skills base required for India to move from participating in the AI revolution to shaping it.” His remarks underscored the government’s intent to position India as a decisive force in shaping global AI standards and innovation frameworks.

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reiterated that India’s AI approach remains grounded in practical applications. Addressing a research symposium at the summit, he stated that the country is prioritising enterprise productivity and solutions to large-scale societal challenges. “We, in India, are very focused on AI in the edge, AI for use cases, AI for solving real-world problems, AI for improving the productivity in the enterprises, for population-scale problems like healthcare, like agriculture, like climate change. These are things we are focussed on here in India. And the AI submit brings that opportunity,” he said.

The global corporate presence was equally notable. Microsoft announced that it is on track to invest $50 billion by the end of the decade to expand AI access across the ‘Global South’—a term referring to emerging and lower-income nations, many located in the southern hemisphere. The technology giant had previously unveiled $17.5 billion in AI-related investments in India last year, strengthening its footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

However, the summit has not been without controversy. Galgotias University was reportedly asked to vacate its expo stall following backlash over a robotic dog displayed under the name “Orion.” Critics alleged that the machine was in fact a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 device rather than an in-house innovation, sparking debate over technology representation and intellectual transparency.

The event had already faced criticism on its opening day over logistical disruptions. Minister Vaishnaw had apologised for the inconvenience experienced by attendees, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the government for what he termed “utter chaos and rank mismanagement.”

Despite the operational hiccups, Day 3 signals that the India AI Impact Summit remains a focal point for global dialogue—blending ambition, diplomacy, investment commitments, and the complex realities of organising a mega technology event in a rapidly evolving AI era.