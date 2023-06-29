Industry veteran Manoj Kohli joins Deloitte as Senior Advisor

National, 29 June 2023 – Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP (Deloitte) today announced the appointment of Manoj Kohli as Senior Advisor to the organisation. With his extensive industry experience and strategic expertise, Manoj will provide invaluable guidance and insights to strengthen Deloitte’s presence in South Asia.

Manoj is highly respected in the business world, having held prestigious leadership positions throughout his illustrious 44-year career in over 30 countries. Notably, he served as the Country Head of Softbank India, playing a pivotal role in expanding the investment management firm's presence in the Indian digital start-up market. Prior to that, he served as the CEO and Managing Director of Bharati Airtel, driving the company's growth and market dominance in India's telecommunications industry. Manoj has also coached young entrepreneurs from Asia Pacific, the US, and Europe, while supporting multinational corporations from the US, Japan, Korea, and Europe in entering India and other regions.

In his new role as Senior Advisor to Deloitte, Manoj will leverage his extensive business and industry knowledge. His expertise in technology, telecommunications, renewables, and digital sectors will be instrumental in advising the organisation on strategic initiatives, innovation, evolving business landscape, enhancing client experience, and creating value for stakeholders.