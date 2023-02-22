Infinix Smart 7 launched in India: Price and specifications

Today, Infinix Smart 7 device got launched in India. Earlier, the company had revealed the model globally. The Infinix Smart 7 Indian variant comes with a "first-in-segment" 6000 mAH battery "with a power marathon technology that improves battery life by 25 per cent." The company claims that the battery may power the device for 33 days of standby, nearly 50 hours of standby talk time, and almost 24 hours of video playback. The phone brings up to 7 GB of RAM, which includes 3 GB of expandable RAM. It also has compatible storage expandable up to 2TB via Micro SD.

Infinix Smart 7: Price and Availability

In India, the Infinix Smart 7 comes in a single configuration of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and costs Rs. 7,299. The phone can be purchased exclusively through Flipkart from February 27. The device is available in emerald green, night black and sky blue. The smartphone has expendable RAM, up to 7GB, and expandable storage of up to 2TB via Micro SD. Infinix Smart 7 runs on the latest Android 12 with XOS 12 skin.

Infinix Smart 7: Features and specifications

This newly released Infinix device features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with HD+ (1612x720) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. A Unisoc SC9863A1 SoC and PowerVR GPU power is the latest model in the Smart series. It packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, and users get the Virtual RAM feature to increase memory by another 3 GB. The new Infinix Smart 7 features a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary AI sensor with LED flash, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and dual LED flash. In addition, for video calls and selfies, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a waterdrop notch and an LED flash.

A "first in its segment" 6000 mAh battery powers the latest smartphone in the Smart series. It brings a USB Type-C port that supports 10W charging. The smartphone offers a microSD card slot. In addition, the model consists of a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a software-based face unlock. The Infinix Smart 7 with wave pattern design and antibacterial back panel weighs 207 grams with dimensions of 75.63mm x 164.2mm x 9.37mm. The smartphone's connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2 support, and GPS support.