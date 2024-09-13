Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features

Infinix has confirmed that its highly anticipated Zero 40 5G smartphone will launch in India on September 18, 2024. This flagship device is expected to attract attention with its advanced camera system and AI-backed features, positioning itself as a top contender in the mid-range smartphone market. The launch follows the company's recent announcement of its first tablet, the Infinix XPad, showcasing the brand's commitment to expanding its product lineup in India.



Infinix Zero 40 5G: Design and Camera

The Infinix Zero 40 5G will feature a dual-tone design, with a round camera module reminiscent of the OnePlus 12 series but with a distinct "Zero" branding. The camera setup includes a 108MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a specialized bokeh lens. The camera module is supported by a zoom flash and a standard flash, ensuring versatility in various lighting conditions.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Display and Build

The phone will sport a 6.74-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 3D curved edges, offering a peak brightness of 1300 nits. This slim and lightweight phone measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 195g, making it comfortable to hold. The Zero 40 5G will be available in three attractive colours: Violet Garden, Moving Titanium, and Rock Black, providing a range of stylish options for consumers.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: AI Features

Infinix is heavily emphasizing AI capabilities in the Zero 40 5G. The phone will include AI tools like AI Eraser, Generative AI wallpapers, and AI Cut-Out Stickers to enhance user creativity. These features are part of the phone’s commitment to offering a modern, tech-forward experience.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Performance and Battery

The Zero 40 5G, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, will offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 20W wireless charging. The device runs on XOS 14.5, based on Android 14, and is guaranteed to receive two years of Android updates, making it future-proof until Android 16.

Infinix Zero 40 5G: Price and Availability

In Malaysia, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is priced at USD 399 (around ₹33,500 in India). However, the official pricing for India will be revealed on September 18. With its powerful specs, innovative AI features, and premium design, the Infinix Zero 40 5G is set to make a strong impression in the Indian market.