Infosys and Anthropic Join Forces to Bring Agentic AI to Telecom and Regulated Sectors

In a significant move that signals how traditional IT giants are embracing advanced artificial intelligence, Infosys has announced a strategic collaboration with US-based AI firm Anthropic. The partnership will focus on developing and deploying agentic AI systems tailored for enterprises operating in regulated industries, beginning with the telecommunications sector.

The announcement comes at a time when global IT services companies are rapidly aligning themselves with leading AI innovators. Rather than competing head-on, Infosys appears to be strengthening its AI capabilities by working directly with Anthropic, the creator of the Claude AI model.

According to a press note, the collaboration will initially target telecom companies through the creation of an Anthropic Center of Excellence. This centre will focus on building industry-specific AI agents designed to handle complex and regulated workflows. Over time, the partnership is expected to expand into financial services, manufacturing, and software development — industries that demand high compliance standards and operational precision.

A central component of the alliance is the integration of Anthropic’s Claude AI models into Infosys’ proprietary AI platform, Topaz. By embedding Claude’s capabilities into Topaz, the companies aim to help enterprises automate intricate, multi-step processes. These include tasks such as generating and testing software code, conducting compliance checks, and modernising legacy systems — areas where conventional chatbots often fall short.

Unlike traditional AI assistants that primarily respond to queries, the agentic AI systems being developed under this partnership are designed to independently manage workflows. These systems can execute complex chains of actions, making them particularly suitable for heavily regulated sectors where accuracy, transparency, and accountability are critical.

Commenting on the collaboration, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlighted the importance of domain expertise in enterprise AI deployments. “There’s a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry — and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services and manufacturing.”

Echoing this sentiment, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh described the partnership as a transformative step for enterprise AI. “Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organisations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible.”

Both companies also plan to leverage Claude Code and related developer tools to enable businesses to create customised AI agents suited to long and complex operational workflows. By combining Infosys’ deep industry knowledge with Anthropic’s advanced AI models, the alliance aims to bridge the gap between experimental AI applications and real-world enterprise deployment.

As industries increasingly look for automation that goes beyond simple chat interfaces, this partnership positions Infosys and Anthropic at the forefront of bringing responsible, high-performance AI into regulated corporate environments.