Inspresso launches an instant hot beverage machine that serves premium quality beverages

New Delhi, 10th November 2021: Inspresso launches its all-new instant hot drink machine, bringing premium café style beverages at the comfort of your place to mesmerize all the hot beverage lovers.



It is a state-of-the-art machine, extensively designed to enable consumers to indulge not just in espresso shots but drinks ranging from hot chocolate to cappuccino and many more. The machine supports Dolce Gusto Capsules, Nespresso Capsules, and even Ground Coffee Powder.

One just needs to put the capsule of choice in the corresponding holder, set the preferred consistency, press the magic button, and voila!!! your drink is ready for consumption.

The brand accommodates the interests of the Indian palate that loves tantalizing hot chocolate or cappuccino just as much as a classic espresso.

Inspresso aims at satisfying the customers by making sure they get the luxury of café style beverages at the convenience of their fingertips. Examining the work from home culture where one has to juggle between office work and household chores, making a cup of your favorite drink the traditional way becomes a complicated task. Here, Inspresso not just makes the entire process an easy and hassle-free affair but also refreshes one's senses to break free from the monotonous lifestyle.

Additionally, the machine is compact and easy to set up, use, clean, and maintain. It saves time of the users as compared to the process of making coffee traditionally. Showing great value for consumer money, the machine is very cost-effective that offers a wide variety of beverages to select from.

On the occasion, Hemant Bharara, the Founder & CEO of Inspresso said, "Considering that coffee machines available in Indian market do not accommodate different varieties of hot drinks in one machine, for instance, if someone wants to make a cup of cappuccino and espresso while working day to day, they probably need two different machines for each beverage. Hence, we came up with Inspresso, an instant hot beverage machine that serves more than 30 hot beverages and which is very user-friendly. With this unique product, we aspire to revolutionize the hospitality industry."

Disclaimer: Nespresso & Nescafe Dolce Gusto is a registered trademark of Nestle SA, unrelated to INSPRESSO or companies related to it.