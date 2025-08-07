Instagram Adds Reposts Feed, Friends Tab, and Live Map in Major Social Update

Instagram is officially introducing a Reposts tab, allowing users to share public Reels and feed posts directly to their profile. Instead of cluttering the main grid, reposted content will be neatly organized into a separate section. These reposts can also be shown to followers, helping boost the reach of the original creator.

Instagram is taking another big step toward social interactivity with the launch of three new features: a dedicated Reposts tab, a Snapchat-inspired Live Map, and a Friends tab within Reels. These updates aim to deepen user engagement and make content sharing, discovery, and interaction more seamless than ever before.

A thought bubble lets you add a short note, making the repost feel personal. Instagram ensures the original creator is fully credited, turning every repost into an opportunity for broader exposure.

Live Map: Instagram’s Answer to Snap Map

Borrowing a page from Snapchat, Instagram is rolling out a Live Map feature that shows real-time updates on where your friends and favourite creators are posting from. With an emphasis on privacy, the location-sharing function is turned off by default. Users can control who sees their location—be it everyone, only close friends, a select few, or no one at all.

There’s also an option to block location sharing at specific places, making it perfect for maintaining boundaries during those late-night food runs or private moments. The feature is currently appearing at the top of the DM inbox for users in the U.S., with a global rollout planned soon.

Friends Tab in Reels for Shared Interests

Instagram is doubling down on personalized discovery with the Friends tab inside Reels. This new section showcases Reels that your friends have interacted with—liked, shared, or commented on—giving you insights into what’s buzzing within your social circle.

The feature is powered by Blends, a recommendation engine that suggests Reels based on mutual interests between you and your friends. Not keen on sharing your activity? You can opt out by hiding your interactions or muting updates from specific friends.

A More Human Instagram Experience

With these updates, Instagram continues to shift from being a simple photo-sharing platform to a dynamic social experience. By focusing on real-time interactions, shared content, and user preferences, the app aims to keep you connected not just with the latest trends, but also with the people who matter most to you.

Whether you're into meme reposts, location updates, or social Reels discoveries, Instagram’s latest features are designed to make your feed feel more like your group chat—connected, personalized, and interactive.



