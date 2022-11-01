Instagram fixes a bug that causes issues accessing accounts

Users' Instagram accounts were restored after a brief outage last night. Instagram said it fixed the issue that temporarily suspended user accounts without warning. The company owned by Meta has not clarified what caused the problem. In particular, Instagram's friend WhatsApp also faced a major outage last week in India and worldwide.



What was Instagram's issue?

Users started reporting problems with Instagram last night at 6:30 p.m. IST. India and other parts of the world were affected and reported a mysterious account suspension error. Few people noticed that Instagram could not restore the account despite clicking "I disagree with the decision". The option allows users to counter Instagram's decision to suspend accounts. According to the outage tracker, Downdector showed that several Instagram users in India and other countries were facing login issues, while others were facing "server connection" related issues.

We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry! 😵‍💫https://t.co/Q1FBOEI97D — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) October 31, 2022

Later the company confirmed that it was a bug that caused the error, and Instagram did not actively suspend the accounts. In a tweet, Instagram said, "We've resolved this bug now – it was causing people in different parts of the world to have issues accessing their accounts and caused a temporary change for some in number of followers. Sorry". If users still have issues with the app, make sure you use the latest version. Force closing or uninstalling the app might also help.

