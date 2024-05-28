Instagram Introduces Early Access Program and AI-Powered Chat Themes

Instagram is preparing to launch an "Early Access to Features" programme, mirroring WhatsApp's popular beta testing initiative. This will allow selected users to test new features before their official rollout, similar to WhatsApp Beta testers who have enjoyed early access to new updates for years. Currently, eager Instagram users can only try new features through the Android Beta programme, but this new initiative promises broader access.

According to mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi, a screenshot reveals that this early access feature will be integrated into Instagram's settings menu. While specific details remain scarce, it is expected to function much like WhatsApp's beta programme. On WhatsApp, Meta releases beta versions of new features to a select group of users to gather feedback and resolve any issues before a wider release. This approach not only provides testers with a sneak peek at upcoming features but also allows them to request additional functionalities.

Although Instagram has not officially confirmed this programme, the prospect is generating excitement among users eager to test new features.

In addition to the early access programme, Instagram is reportedly developing an innovative feature that leverages artificial intelligence to create personalised chat themes. Currently, Instagram offers customisable chat themes with various colour gradients and pre-designed options. However, a leaked screenshot hints at a new "Create with AI" option, suggesting that Instagram is experimenting with AI-driven chat themes.

Meta, Instagram's parent company, is heavily investing in AI technologies. Recently, Meta integrated an AI chatbot across its platforms, including Instagram. This AI chatbot assists users by answering queries on a range of topics, from trip planning and recipe recommendations to makeup and skincare tips. Powered by Meta AI and sourcing information from Google, the chatbot provides answers along with links to the original sources. Users can access the chatbot via Instagram DMs.

Meta's focus on AI is part of a broader trend in the tech industry. Other major companies like Google and Microsoft are also ramping up their AI efforts. Google has introduced Gemini (previously known as Bard), and Microsoft offers Copilot (formerly Bing). These advancements highlight the increasing importance of AI in enhancing user experiences and providing innovative solutions.

With the upcoming early access programme and AI-driven chat themes, Instagram continues to evolve, offering users new ways to engage with the platform and enjoy personalised experiences.