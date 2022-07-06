Instagram outage: Instagram DMs not working for users

Instagram is home to more than 1.2 billion users; however, several users in the region report problems with receiving and sending messages on the platform in conjunction with Facebook Messenger. According to different reports from numerous users on social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook Messenger direct messages are experiencing an issue where messages disappear for users after they are sent. The problem has persisted for more than 12 hours and is still not resolved.



DownDetector also logged the issue, which showed massive spikes (outages) on Instagram since yesterday. The issue appears to be cross-regional and is of concern to users around the world. DownDetector also reported similar concerns with Facebook messenger.





According to DownDetector, the first recorded spike in recorded complaints began exactly after 8 p.m. m. of July 5. Reports peaked around 11 p.m. m., when more than 1,200 users reported facing a similar issue with Instagram. Although the situation seems to be improving on July 6 at 5 a.m., the report count increased again, suggesting that it has not yet been resolved.



Instagram and Facebook's messaging issue is of concern to their billions of users, as they log in and out of the platforms multiple times throughout the day. Also, the bug seems to affect users' communication, which is always an unpleasant sight. The #Instagramdown is also trending on Twitter.