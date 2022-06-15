Instagram says it's working to fix story replay bug

Instagram Stories seem to be malfunctioning for some users, so they have to go back through all of someone's stories before they can see new ones. The issue has affected several Verge staff members since yesterday, with some Reddit users reporting the same thing happening to them.

Meta spokeswoman Christine Pai told The Verge in an email that the company is "aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram Stories." Pai said Instagram is "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," and apologizes for the inconvenience.

The main issue seems to be that Instagram doesn't remember where you left off when viewing someone's stories. For example, if one of your friends has posted five stories and you watch four of them before you swipe, the next time you tap on his icon, you should see his fifth story. Instead, Instagram is currently making users go back to the four they have already seen every time they go to view the story. The problem also arises when someone posts a new story to your feed.

It is currently unknown how many users are affected. Many people on Twitter report that they have to go back to stories, but Instagram isn't hot as you'd expect if a major feature isn't working for everyone.