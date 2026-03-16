Instagram to End Encrypted DMs Support After May 8, Meta Confirms

In a notable shift to its messaging features, Instagram will soon stop supporting end-to-end encrypted direct messages, parent company Meta has announced. The feature will officially be removed after May 8, 2026, marking the end of an optional privacy layer that only a small fraction of users had enabled.

The update was first detailed on Instagram’s support page and later reported by 9To5Google, which noted that users are already receiving in-app pop-up notifications explaining the change. Meta has clarified that conversations currently protected by end-to-end encryption will no longer remain accessible in their secure form after the deadline.

What exactly is changing

Meta stated that encrypted messaging on Instagram will be discontinued beginning May 8. Users who rely on this feature will be guided through steps to download messages, photos, videos, and other shared content they wish to retain. The company also noted that those running older versions of the app may need to update Instagram before they can export their data.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, Meta’s PR team said, “Very few people were opting in to end-to-end encrypted messaging in DMs, so we’re removing this option from Instagram in the coming months. Anyone who wants to keep messaging with end-to-end encryption can easily do that on WhatsApp.”

The statement signals Meta’s intent to consolidate secure private messaging within WhatsApp, where encryption is enabled by default across all conversations.

Understanding end-to-end encryption

Meta defines end-to-end encryption as a privacy safeguard that ensures only participants in a conversation can read messages or hear calls. No external party — including the company itself — can access the contents while they remain encrypted.

However, Meta also clarified that there are limited exceptions. If a participant reports a conversation or uses certain optional platform tools, parts of that communication may be shared with the company for review.

From a technical standpoint, end-to-end encryption relies on unique digital security keys assigned to each device involved in a conversation. When a user sends a message in an encrypted chat, the content is locked on the sender’s device and can only be unlocked by a recipient device that possesses a corresponding key. The same protection applies to voice and video calls.

Meta added that encryption cannot prevent participants from manually sharing messages or recordings outside the platform.

Who will be affected

The change will only impact users who explicitly enabled encrypted chats. Unlike WhatsApp, Instagram does not turn on end-to-end encryption by default. Users had to start a separate encrypted conversation to activate the feature.

For most users who relied on standard DMs, nothing will change.

Broader platform context

The move comes amid wider platform updates across Meta’s ecosystem and competing services. Recently, YouTube expanded Premium Lite benefits in India, while Disney+ introduced an Instagram-style vertical video feed called “Verts,” reflecting the growing convergence of social and entertainment experiences.

Meta’s decision suggests a sharper focus on streamlining features and steering privacy-focused communication toward platforms where adoption is stronger.



