Instagram's New "Add Yours" Templates Boost Exposure and Followers

There is no doubt that Instagram is one of the most popular social media apps out there and users are constantly trying to find new ways to boost their accounts' reach. Using the correct hashtags, posting about trending topics, and scheduling a post for a certain time of the day are well-known tricks that people tend to use in hopes of gaining more engagement on their posts.

And now, the social media platform has unveiled a feature that might just help some get that extra boost. Say hello to the "Add Yours" template for Stories.

Instagram brings an Add Yours template for stories

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to create personalized "Add Yours" templates for their Stories. This feature enables users to add the Add Yours sticker to their stories, so that other users may add their own stories and pass it on to others. Users viewing these Stories will be able to see all stories posted by users under the sticker.

To get started with this new Add Yours template, upload a Story and use various elements such as GIFs, custom text, or images from your gallery. Once you've customized your Story, simply tap on the "Add Yours Templates" sticker. From there, you can choose the specific elements you want to pin in place. What makes this feature engaging is that those who want to share your template can't alter your selected elements, but they have the freedom to contribute and build upon it.

The feature is already available for most Instagram users and builds upon the interactive Add Yours sticker launched in 2021. Instagram has been consistently enhancing interactive features, having introduced a "template browser" for Reels in July, enabling users to discover and customize pre-made templates for their videos.

When Instagram revealed Video Notes

Just recently, Instagram revealed a feature that allowed users to add videos to their Notes. Previously, Notes were limited to text-based updates, akin to the AIM status messages of the past. However, the new feature enabled users to add short video clips with text captions.

Using the feature, people will be able to add the short videos in Notes by following a similar process of adding text or audio notes. However, the video Note will have a two-second loop limit, which will prevent it from replacing the video-sharing functionality of Instagram Stories.