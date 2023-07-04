Instagram's Twitter alternative, Threads, is to launch on July 6

Meta-owned Instagram's Twitter alternative Threads is expected to launch sooner than we might have anticipated. This comes after Twitter users were disappointed with the platform after Musk announced new changes like the speed limit and the verification required to access the Tweet platform.

Meanwhile, reports about Threads have been doing the rounds for quite some time and even sparked jokes of a cage fight between Twitter owner Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Now, we don't know for sure if a cage fight between the two CEOs will happen anytime soon, but we do know that the app that started it all could launch on July 6.

The Instagram app - Threads

If you are an iPhone user, you can head to the App Store and check out Threads, an Instagram app. The app is listed on the App Store, and according to the listing, it will be available on July 6. We wouldn't be too excited, though, as Meta could roll out the app slowly instead of allowing all users to access it instantly. According to the listing, Threads is Instagram's 'text-based conversation app'

The app description says, “Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favourite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Threads will allow users to log in with their Instagram account and will also be able to follow accounts they are already following on the photo and video-sharing app. In addition, users can also keep the same username on the app that they have on Instagram. Signing up for Threads is straightforward if you already have an Instagram account.

The app will essentially work the same way as Twitter: it will allow users to share their thoughts with the world, and then people will be able to re-share, like, and comment on the post (much like how you can retweet, comment, and like). likes tweets on Elon Musk's platform). ).

Threads, as of now, only appear on the App Store, and we couldn't find it on the Google Play Store. However, over the weekend, the app briefly appeared on the Play Store and was removed after a couple of hours. The app has reportedly been developing since January of this year and was previously codenamed Project 92.