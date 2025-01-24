Integrating artificial intelligence and generative AI

New Delhi: India is expected to witness a transformative shift in its technological landscape this year, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI), a report said on Thursday.

The Indian organisations are rapidly adopting AI technologies across key domains such as automation, cybersecurity, robotics, and supply chain management, said Capgemini Research Institute’s report.

Nearly 80 per cent of surveyed Indian organisations are planning to initiate proof-of-concepts (PoCs) or fully adopt AI agents by 2025.

Additionally, 36 per cent of Indian organisations plan to partially implement AI agents in specific areas, said the report.

The enthusiasm for AI is also echoed by Indian venture capitalists (VCs) and executives, with 85 per cent of VCs and 70 per cent of business leaders believing AI agents will play a transformative role in the AI and data domain by 2025.

Generative AI is also set to make waves in cybersecurity. According to the report, around 63 per cent of Indian organisations surveyed expect Gen AI to enable faster threat detection.

Retail and telecom sectors are particularly optimistic, with 92 per cent and 91 per cent of executives, respectively, ranking Gen AI among the top three cybersecurity trends for 2025, said the report.

Over 70 per cent of Indian companies are expected to integrate AI and Gen AI into their cybersecurity strategies in the coming year, the report said.

The adoption of AI-powered robots is another key trend highlighted in the report. More than 50 per cent of organisations in India are projected to deploy AI-powered robots by 2025, with 45 per cent planning to implement these technologies in specific parts of their operations.

This surge in robotic automation is expected to revolutionise industries such as manufacturing, logistics, and healthcare. India is also making strides in modernising its supply chains through AI-driven innovations. Over 75 per cent of Indian organisations are currently in the PoC stage for adopting next-generation supply chains, though many are starting with limited use cases. Globally, the energy and retail sectors are leading the charge, with 80 per cent and 78 per cent of executives, respectively, ranking new-generation supply chains as a top tech trend.