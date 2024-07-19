Live
- Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20
- Low sodium in older adults a major health concern, say experts
- Microsoft Windows Outage: How to Resolve the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) Issue Due to CrowdStrike Bug
- Depression set to cross coast near Puri
- Sharvari on being a part of spy universe: I’m like a ball of energy right now
- Retail sales surge in India amid high disposable incomes, rising consumption
- With an eye on Assembly elections, NCP goes pink for bright prospects
- Maternal Zika infection may have long-term effects on babies' immune system
- Godavari in spate, heavy rain hits normal life in Andhra Pradesh
- Forex inflows from NRIs surge 4-fold to $2.7 bn in April-May
Just In
International Moon Day: Celebrating Lunar Exploration and Future Endeavours
International Moon Day celebrates lunar exploration achievements and promotes sustainable Moon exploration and utilization.
For centuries, human civilizations have gazed at the Moon, pondering its origins and mysteries. The invention of telescopes marked a new era in our understanding of our only natural satellite. With the dawn of space exploration, the Moon became the target of numerous missions, including historic crewed flights that left the first human footprints on another world.
As we continue to pursue ambitious lunar exploration plans, International Moon Day serves as a reminder of past successes and a testament to future endeavours. This global celebration highlights the importance of ongoing and sustainable Moon exploration.
International Moon Day (IMD) was established on December 9, 2021, by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through Resolution A/RES/76/76, following the recommendation of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. Observed annually on July 20, this date commemorates the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission's first human landing on the Moon.
On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission made history when Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon, while Michael Collins orbited above in the Columbia Command Module. This monumental achievement not only marked a significant milestone in lunar exploration but also paved the way for future research and discoveries.
International Moon Day celebrates the achievements of all nations in exploring the Moon. It also aims to raise public awareness about the importance of sustainable Moon exploration and utilization. As we look back on our accomplishments and forward to new possibilities, International Moon Day reminds us of our shared curiosity and commitment to exploring the final frontier. The UNGA's decision was made after a proposal by theMoon Village Association, which was endorsed by COPUOS.