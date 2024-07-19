International Moon Day: Celebrating Lunar Exploration and Future Endeavours

For centuries, human civilizations have gazed at the Moon, pondering its origins and mysteries. The invention of telescopes marked a new era in our understanding of our only natural satellite. With the dawn of space exploration, the Moon became the target of numerous missions, including historic crewed flights that left the first human footprints on another world.



As we continue to pursue ambitious lunar exploration plans, International Moon Day serves as a reminder of past successes and a testament to future endeavours. This global celebration highlights the importance of ongoing and sustainable Moon exploration.

International Moon Day (IMD) was established on December 9, 2021, by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) through Resolution A/RES/76/76, following the recommendation of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space. Observed annually on July 20, this date commemorates the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission's first human landing on the Moon.

On July 20, 1969, the Apollo 11 mission made history when Neil Armstrong and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the Moon, while Michael Collins orbited above in the Columbia Command Module. This monumental achievement not only marked a significant milestone in lunar exploration but also paved the way for future research and discoveries.