iOS 16 is coming on September 12; Find details

Amid the iPhone 14 announcement, Apple has just released the release date for iOS 16. Dubbed the following big announcement for the iPhone, the iOS 16 update will hit all supported iPhones on September 12. Please note that this is the stable version of iOS 16, and you will not need to sign up for the beta program for the same. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have iOS 16 pre-installed, while iPhone 13 and earlier models will get it as an update.



You have some questions about the iOS 16 update, and we will quickly answer the basics.

iOS 16 update

The iOS 16 update will be available for download from September 12, so India can see it from September 13. It will be available as an OTA update for iPhone 13 and earlier models. If you are buying the iPhone 14 series devices, you will get it pre-installed from the factory.

iOS 16: Which iPhones will support it?

You can try iOS 16 if you have any of the devices - iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE 2nd Gen and iPhone SE 3rd Gen.

iOS 16: Which iPhones won't get it?

The iOS 16 update will not come to iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and iPhone SE 1st Gen.

iOS 16: Should You Download It?

Based on our experience with the iOS 16 beta on the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 Mini, the answer is a big yes. iOS 16 has been largely stable and doesn't drain as much battery as iOS 15. In addition, the new lock screen customization and haptic feedback on the keyboard are two big reasons to consider this iOS update.