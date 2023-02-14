iOS 16.3.1 update: Eligible iPhones, iPads, Macs and latest features

Apple is all set to roll out a new software update for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The latest iterations of iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS Ventura 13.2.1 fix some bugs that iPhone, iPad, and Mac users found after the release latest software update. Additionally, the new macOS Ventura 13.2.1 update fixes a security hole in WebKit that attackers have "actively exploited." Apple says that if the exploit is not mitigated, it might lead to arbitrary code execution, and hackers can gain access to the system.

How to Check for Software Updates on iPhones, iPads, and Macs

On iPhone, users can head to Settings > General > Software Update. The new iOS 16.3.1 is 331 MB in size. On iPads, users can follow the same method to check for system updates on the tablet manually.

The latest iOS updates are available to eligible smartphones worldwide. Similar to iOS 16.0, which was introduced in 2022. iOS 16.3.1 update is available on:

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus iPhone SE (3rd generation) and iPhone SE (2nd generation) iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

On Mac, users must select the Apple menu at the top left side and choose System Preferences or System Settings. If you choose System Settings, click General on the left side of the window. Then on the right, click Software Update. If you happen to choose System Preferences, click Software Update in the window.

Latest features with the latest software updates

New iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates don't add new features but mainly fix known issues. Apple says that iOS 16.3.1 "provides important bug fixes and security updates." Fixes an iCloud issue and the Find My Siri Requests error. The update optimizes crash detection for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models. 9to5Mac reports that a few Google Photos users with an iPhone are facing an error. More details are awaited from the company.

Whereas macOS Ventura 13.2.1 addresses a collection of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs). These vulnerabilities were affecting WebKit, Apple Shortcuts, and Kernel.