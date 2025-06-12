Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
iOS 26 Brings Exclusive AI-Powered Features to iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Series
Apple’s latest iOS 26 update unlocks next-gen AI capabilities, but only for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users.
Apple’s iOS 26 is finally here, bringing a sleek new design and several powerful features. But not all users will get to enjoy the full experience. While every supported iPhone benefits from the new Liquid Glass interface, the most advanced tools are limited to Apple’s newer devices—specifically the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 lineup, and the upcoming iPhone 17 series.
These premium features rely on Apple Intelligence, the tech giant’s AI platform that demands advanced processing capabilities found only in the latest hardware. Here are eight standout iOS 26 features that are exclusive to these models:
1. AI-Powered Order Tracking in Wallet
The Wallet app now intelligently pulls order information from your emails—even if the merchant doesn’t support tracking. Apple Intelligence automatically scans your messages, updating your Wallet with order details for a smoother, smarter experience.
2. Smarter Reminders with AI Suggestions
The Reminders app has evolved. It can now suggest tasks by reading through your messages and emails, and even auto-organize lists into sections without needing user input. These time-saving features are exclusive to devices that support Apple Intelligence.
3. Enhanced Genmoji and Creative Image Playground
Customization gets a major boost. You can blend two emojis or create detailed Genmoji based on descriptions—including outfits, hairstyles, and moods. The Image Playground also introduces new styles like anime, oil painting, and vector art, all powered by on-device AI.
4. Advanced Messaging Tools with AI Support
iOS 26 introduces new Polls and Backgrounds in Messages. While polls are universal, only newer iPhones offer AI-generated poll suggestions. Similarly, custom AI-generated backgrounds are exclusive to supported models.
5. Visual Intelligence Beyond the Camera
Previously introduced on the iPhone 16, Visual Intelligence now extends its capabilities to your screenshots. Whether it’s a product image or event detail, your device can offer suggestions like shopping links or calendar reminders—another perk limited to Apple’s newest iPhones.
6. AI Shortcuts for Faster Actions
The Shortcuts app in iOS 26 now integrates AI to generate images, summarize content, and offer intelligent responses. However, these actions require Apple Intelligence, available only on iPhone 15 Pro and newer devices.
7. Live Translation Across Calls and Chats
Breaking language barriers in real time, Live Translation now works during calls, video chats, and text conversations. Whether via captions or spoken translations, this feature ensures seamless global communication—but only for the latest iPhones.
"In Messages, Live Translation can automatically translate messages. If a user is making plans with new friends while traveling abroad, their message can be translated as they type, delivered in the recipient’s preferred language, and when they get a response, each message can be instantly translated. On FaceTime calls, a user can follow along with translated live captions while still hearing the speaker’s voice. And when on a phone call, the translation is spoken aloud throughout the conversation," Apple said.
These features reflect Apple’s clear shift toward a smarter, AI-driven mobile experience—one that’s increasingly dependent on cutting-edge hardware. For users of older iPhones, it might be time to consider an upgrade to take full advantage of what iOS 26 has to offer.