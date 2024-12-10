IoTechWorld Avigation Co-founder Deepak Bhardwaj on Drone Technology's Future in India

As the demand for innovative agricultural solutions continues to rise in India, IoTechWorld Avigation stands at the forefront of this technological revolution. Co-founder Deepak Bhardwaj shares with The Hans India that the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the drone manufacturing sector, focusing on delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian farmers. With a commitment to enhancing agricultural productivity through precision farming, IoTechWorld Avigation is not only transforming how farming is conducted but also contributing to sustainable practices across the country.

Does IoTechWorld Avigation have plans to invest in local talent and infrastructure to support its growth and ensure seamless integration of its technology in the southern markets like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana?

Absolutely. We recognize the immense potential in the southern markets, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. These regions have a strong agricultural base and a growing tech ecosystem, which aligns perfectly with our focus on agri-tech solutions. We are open to conversations with local stakeholders, including agricultural universities, farmer cooperatives, or government bodies, and we are positive that these talks will enable us to serve southern India’s agricultural needs effectively.

What new technologies are being used in the development of these drones?

At IoTechWorld, technology and innovation drive our agricultural drone solutions. Our flagship product, the AGRIBOT MX, exemplifies this dedication. Equipped with advanced features like Radar-basedADAS for object detection and collision avoidance, as well as terrain-following capabilities, it operates safely and efficiently across India's diverse landscapes.

Recognizing the value of real-time information in farming, we have integrated a high-resolution 2MP FPV camera for live video streaming and recording, enabling farmers to monitor crops and make informed decisions instantly. The AGRIBOT MX prioritizes precision in modern agriculture, featuring a 10L tank capacity and spray speed of up to 3.5 LPM per nozzle, delivering accurate application of fertilizers and pesticides over a 4-meter spray width. With a flight time of up to 23 minutes and coverage of up to 6 acres per hour, it offers game-changing efficiency for farmers.

To ensure reliability, we have included smart features like battery failsafe and autonomous mission resumption. Beyond crop spraying, the AGRIBOT MX is a versatile tool for field mapping, broadcasting, and crop health monitoring, making it an all-in-one solution for precision agriculture.

As strong advocates of the Make in India initiative, we locally manufacture nearly all components, supporting the domestic economy and ensuring product quality. Our efforts extend to creating jobs through remote pilot training organizations and fostering growth with the AGRINET app, which connects farmers and service providers to build a sustainable ecosystem around agricultural drone technology.

How do IoTechWorld's drones edge out the competition in terms of innovation, pricing, and features?

Our drones are distinguished by their innovative features specifically tailored for Indian agriculture. By focusing on affordability through optimized production processes and leveraging local manufacturing, we offer high-quality drones at competitive prices accessible to a broad range of farmers. Our user-friendly interfaces ensure ease of operation, even for those with limited technical expertise.

In terms of features, our drones offer longer flight times and larger payload capacities than many competitors, enhancing their utility across various agricultural tasks. We also provide comprehensive after-sales support and training programs critical for effective technology adoption in rural areas.

Moreover, our ability to customize solutions based on specific regional requirements sets us apart from the one-size-fits-all approaches commonly seen in the market.

How has COVID-19 affected the drone technology industry?

The pandemic has had a mixed impact on the drone industry. Initially, we faced challenges due to supply chain disruptions and restrictions on field operations. However, it also highlighted the importance of automation and remote monitoring in agriculture, which accelerated the adoption of drone technology. We have seen increased interest from both government bodies and private farmers in using drones for various applications, from crop spraying to efficiently monitoring large areas while maintaining social distancing protocols. This shift has opened up new opportunities for our technology.

Is India poised for growth in the drone technology sector? Where does the industry currently stand?

India is undoubtedly on the cusp of a significant growth phase in the drone technology sector. Recent government policy initiatives have created a favourable environment for industry expansion through liberalization of regulations and incentives for domestic manufacturing under schemes like PLI (Production-Linked Incentive). Currently, while the industry is still in its nascent stages, we are witnessing increasing adoption across various sectors such as agriculture, surveying, and infrastructure monitoring.

However, there remains immense untapped potential in areas like healthcare logistics and urban planning. The market is projected to grow substantially over the coming years due to technological advancements, decreasing costs of drone systems, and increasing awareness among stakeholders about diverse applications across multiple sectors.

What challenges are drone manufacturers facing in India?

Despite a positive outlook for growth within the industry, drone manufacturers in India encounter several significant challenges. One major issue is navigating an evolving regulatory landscape; while recent policy changes are encouraging, understanding compliance requirements can still be complex.

Public perception poses another challenge; there is a pressing need to educate people about the benefits and safety associated with drone technology to overcome existing skepticism regarding privacy concerns. Additionally, infrastructure limitations, such as inadequate maintenance facilities or training centres, especially in rural areas, hinder widespread adoption.

Moreover, there is a notable shortage of skilled professionals capable of operating drones or analyzing data effectively within this sector. Finally, attracting substantial investment for research and development remains a challenge that many players face as they seek to scale their operations.

What steps is IoTechWorld Avigation taking to contribute to the growth of drone technology in India and globally?

At IoTechWorld Avigation, we are dedicated to driving growth within the drone technology sector through various strategic initiatives. We have established an innovation hub focused on collaborating with startups, academia, and industry partners to develop cutting-edge solutions tailored for both Indian needs and global markets. We are also committed to skill development by running training programs aimed at creating a skilled workforce capable of meeting industry demands effectively. Furthermore, we actively engage with policymakers to provide insights that contribute positively toward developing drone-friendly regulations.

On an international level, we are forging partnerships with global companies to bring best practices into India while simultaneously promoting Indian innovations abroad. Sustainability is another core focus; we aim to develop eco-friendly drone solutions that not only promote sustainable agriculture but also contribute positively toward environmental conservation efforts. By taking these steps forward strategically aligned with our mission as a company dedicated not just to growth but also elevating India's position within global discussions around drone technology advancement. Our goal is clear: we want IoTechWorld Avigation at the forefront shaping this exciting future ahead.