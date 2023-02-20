iPhone 13 on sale for Rs 62,999 on Flipkart

The iPhone 13 is available at a discount of up to Rs 9,000 on Flipkart. Currently, its basic variant retails for Rs 62,999, but HDFC bank credit cards can enjoy an additional discount of Rs 2,000. This makes the smartphone available for Rs 60,999, lesser than the MRP of Rs 69,900. While the deal may seem attractive, the pertinent question is: should you buy the smartphone now or wait? Or consider getting an iPhone 14? Let's check.

Let's take a look at the iPhone 14 price in India. The smartphone is selling for Rs 72,999 for 128GB storage. It comes with an MRP of Rs 79,900. If you are wondering which smartphone to buy, both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are the same in terms of appearance, although the former offers relatively better performance. The iPhone 14 is a better option for cameras; the iPhone 13 is still solid for upcoming builders.

If you want to buy an affordable iPhone, the iPhone 13 won't disappoint you. If you want to get the latest smartphone, the iPhone 14 is enough. Also, the iPhone 14 will get an additional year of iOS updates when compared to the iPhone 13, increasing the lifespan of the phone.

Do you think you should buy iPhone 13 now or wait?

If you are convinced that the iPhone 13 is your choice, at the current price (with the bank offer), it is a great deal. iPhone prices on Flipkart fluctuate, and sometimes stocks don't last, especially during the sales season. Currently, there are no big sales events on Flipkart, so the iPhone 13 at Rs 60,999 is a good option to consider.

You can also reduce the current sales price by bundling an exchange offer. When trading in an old iPhone, customers can get roughly Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 off. If the phone is newer (for example, iPhone 12) and in good condition, the trade-in value will increase. Android phones, whereas, may not get a higher trade-in price.

Readers should also remember that the iPhone 13 may be available at a much cheaper price, especially during sales. In September 2022, during Flipkart's big sale event, its lowest selling price was Rs 47,990. However, the phone was sold out within minutes. As per the Price Tracker Chrome extension, the price of the iPhone 13 has not dropped below Rs 60,000. The phone can get a huge discount when the next sale event happens. This could be in March or April.