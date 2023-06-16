iPhone 14 gets a flat discount of Rs 12,000; Should you wait for iPhone 15?

Released last year, the iPhone 14 is available to buy at a deep discount on Amazon. This is, in fact, the lowest price at which the iPhone 14 has been available since its launch. Amazon is currently selling the base model of the iPhone 14 with 128GB of storage for less than Rs 68,000. To be specific, the list price of the iPhone is Rs 67,664. That's a flat discount of around Rs 12,000 off the original asking price.



iPhone 14: Discount price in India

The iPhone 14 is originally available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India, which is also the launch price. This indicates it is a good time to buy the iPhone 14 in India. The deal under Rs 68,000 is one of the best available in a long time. So if you've been looking to buy a new iPhone, you're better off getting an iPhone 14 right now. However, if you can wait two more months, it would be advisable to do so, as Apple may drop the price of the iPhone 14 after the iPhone 15 is released. That way, you can buy the phone at a relatively cheaper price.

The iPhone 15 is expected to launch this fall, although a specific release date has not yet been revealed. The iPhone 15 series should be official in September, as is the tradition every year. Now, the question arises: should you buy the iPhone 14 for a discounted price or wait for the iPhone 15?

Should you buy iPhone 14 or iPhone 15?

Apple has not confirmed any details about the iPhone 15, but rumours have not only revealed details about the design but also about the specifications and the price. According to the leaks and reports circulating on the internet, the iPhone 15 will be priced higher compared to the iPhone 14, which starts at Rs 79,900. So if you have budget constraints, buying the iPhone 14 makes the most sense. However, if you're looking for more power, better cameras, an optimized battery, and a smoother UI, then waiting for the iPhone 15 would be a good option. Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will be a vastly improved version of the iPhone 14, with a couple of improved cameras, better overall performance and battery life, and more. It should be noted that the iPhone 14 is also a good deal with powerful performance and great cameras, all at a relatively cheaper price.