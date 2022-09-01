iPhone 14 to be cheaper than iPhone 13; find expected prices

Apple will release its new iPhones in just a week, and a new report will excite fans and potential customers. According to market intelligence company TrendForce via 9to5Mac, the regular iPhone 14 could be priced lower than expected. This contradicts old reports and general Apple trends. The analyst even expects the base model of the iPhone 14 to be cheaper than the iPhone 13.



Why the iPhone 14 to be cheaper than the iPhone 13?

In the price hierarchy, the iPhone 14 would sit at the bottom, followed by the 14 Max, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. The report adds that the base variant of the iPhone 14 (128GB) could be priced at $750 (approximately Rs 59,600). Earlier, the regular iPhone 13 (128GB) got launched at a starting price of Rs 63,600 (roughly $799). The report suggests that the iPhone 14 Max could be more expensive, at least $100 more than the iPhone 14. This makes the Max variant $50 cheaper than other predictions.

The report suggests that Apple is ditching the mini model with the iPhone 14 series, and instead, we will see a Max variant with a larger screen. Since the iPhone mini used to be the most affordable in the range, prices are likely to be updated, and now the regular model is the most affordable.

Expected prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The market analyst also claims that the Pro and Pro Max variants of the iPhone 14 could be priced at Rs 83,500 (approximately $1,050) and Rs 91,400 (approximately $1,150), respectively.

If the report is accurate, this makes the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max $50 more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. However, these are still $50 cheaper than other estimates. Still, there are no details on India-specific pricing. Apple's next big launch event will take place on September 7.