iPhone 14 to get a high-end front camera that may cost Apple three times more

A new report suggests that Apple now wants people to have a good, high-end front-facing camera for an enhanced experience. A ET News report claims that Apple collaborated with LG Innotek and ditched a Chinese company to use a "high-end" camera lens in its phone. The report claims that Apple also had some quality issues with Chinese suppliers.

High-end camera components are said to cost Apple three times what it paid for the previous version. The report also reiterated that the iPhone 14's front-facing camera will also support autofocus, which will be a first on the flagship phone. Apple is expected to announce up to four models this year, and all of them are said to have autofocus and a wider f/1.9 aperture for brighter shots.

This is something that analyst Ming Chi Kuo recently stated and stated that this update would offer more depth in portrait shots. The addition of autofocus will help improve focus during video calls. If reports are to be believed, LG Innotek has started preparing for the mass production of the iPhone 14 front camera.

Apple is likely to raise prices for the iPhone 14 series

The cost of the next iPhone 14 series will probably be much higher. Last year, the company released the iPhone 13 at the same prices as the previous version. But Apple is expected to raise the costs of the iPhone 14 series due to sweeping design changes and improved cameras that users will get.

This year, the company reportedly plans to skip the mini model and introduce a new iPhone 14 Max model that could be aimed at those who want a bigger screen and aren't fans of compact screens. Tipster AppleLeaksPro recently claimed that the iPhone 14 price could start from $799 (approximately Rs 62,020). For his reference, the iPhone 13 was available in the US for $699, which is about Rs 54,260. In India, the flagship phone was launched with a price tag of Rs 79,900. Therefore, the price is probably more than Rs 85,000.

The tipster also suggests that the iPhone 14 Max could cost $899, while the iPhone 14 Pro could cost around $1,099. So the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be $1,199. We will know the official price when Apple presents it later this year.