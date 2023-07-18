iPhone 15 Pro Max to get 6 updates: 1TB storage, USB Type-C port and more

The iPhone 15 series leaks have revealed most of the things well before the launch. But the exciting thing to note here is that the iPhone 15 Pro Max model, which will be the company's most expensive phone, is said to get more than 6 updates this year. This is something that does not happen every year. Apple is expected to host its latest iPhone 15 event in September of this year, and here's a quick look at all the updates that could be coming to the Max model.



iPhone 15 Pro Max could get 6 updates:-

Customizable action button

If we go by the leaks, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a new customizable action button, as seen in the render above. This button is said to replace the Ring/Silent switch that Apple has been offering on all iPhone models since 2007. The feature could be similar to what we've seen on the Apple Watch Ultra. The button can be customized for various phone functions. Currently, there is no word on which feature it may support, but Apple will likely give people the option to choose which smartphone feature they want to access using the button quickly.

USB Type-C port

Another significant iPhone 15 Pro Max improvement is using a USB Type-C port. The iPhone 15 series would be the first in years to ditch Apple's lightning port in favour of a different port we see on many Android devices.

Thinnest Bezzels

Leaks have also shown that the next iPhone could have the thinnest bezels yet, offering users more screen real estate and a better content viewing experience. The device could also have a slightly rounded bezel to make it easier to hold, and of course, you'll still see the latest Dynamic Island feature on the 2023 iPhones as well.

Prominent Camera

The iPhone 15 Pro Max model is expected to feature a more prominent camera module with a triple rear camera setup. There is much speculation that it will house a new periscope lens that will enable up to 5-6x optical zoom and other accompanying sensors. This is likely to help deliver much better portrait shots.

1TB Storage

iPhone 15 Pro models are said to be available with a storage option of up to 1TB. Furthermore, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to come with a larger 4852 mAh battery, surpassing the 4323 mAh variant on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

A17 Bionic Chipset

Lastly, the new iPhone model will use Apple's latest A17 Bionic chipset under the hood. You can expect the 2023 iPhones to ship with the latest iOS 17 software out of the box. That being said, with all these upgrades, the iPhone 15 Pro Max to be costly.