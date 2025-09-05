iPhone 17 Launch Next Week: Will GST Changes Impact Prices in India?

Apple is preparing to unveil its much-awaited iPhone 17 lineup next week, and anticipation among fans is already running high. Beyond design tweaks and rumored upgrades, a pressing question for Indian buyers is—how much will these new devices cost? Recent tax updates and fluctuating currency values are adding to the speculation.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council recently introduced a simplified two-tier structure with slabs at 5 percent and 18 percent. However, smartphones remain firmly in the 18 percent category. This means there will be no tax relief for buyers of the iPhone 17 series, just as laptops also continue to be taxed at the higher rate. Simply put, the GST revision does not impact the pricing of Apple’s upcoming smartphones.

That said, analysts warn that other economic factors could still play a role. Faisal Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of Techarc, believes that Indian consumers might see at least one model debut at a higher price point. “The base iPhone 17 may start from around Rs 86,000,” Kawoosa notes, pointing to the nearly 5 percent decline in the rupee’s value against the US dollar in 2025. According to him, this depreciation could push Apple to tweak its launch pricing in India.

However, market watchers also suggest Apple may hold back from a steep increase on the entry model. Since leaks hint that the base iPhone 17 will not introduce major hardware changes compared to the iPhone 16, there’s a chance its Indian price could remain at Rs 79,900—the same as last year.

On the global front, reports from JPMorgan indicate Apple may keep its pricing strategy conservative in the US. The base iPhone 17 is expected to launch at $799, mirroring last year’s iPhone 16. The newly introduced iPhone 17 Air—which takes the place of the Plus variant—could cost between $899 and $949. To recall, the iPhone 16 Plus carried a starting price of $899. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro is likely to see a $100 bump, moving to $1,099, while the top-tier iPhone 17 Pro Max could hold steady at $1,199.

If Apple sticks to its usual conversion pattern for the Indian market, the lineup might look familiar to buyers. The iPhone 16 launched at Rs 79,900, the Plus at Rs 89,900, the Pro at Rs 1,19,900, and the Pro Max at Rs 1,44,900. Translating leaked US pricing, the iPhone 17 may again start near Rs 79,900, the Air could sit close to Rs 89,900 or slightly higher, and the Pro might inch toward Rs 1,30,000. The Pro Max, however, is expected to stay unchanged at around Rs 1,44,900.

The spotlight this year is firmly on the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to be the slimmest iPhone Apple has ever made. Despite its sleeker design—which may increase production costs—analysts believe Apple could price it close to the outgoing Plus model to attract more buyers.

For Indian customers, the outcome remains uncertain. While GST changes bring no respite, fluctuations in currency and Apple’s global positioning could still influence the final sticker price. Based on current trends, the Pro model is most likely to see a price hike, while the other versions may continue within last year’s price bands—keeping the iPhone 17 lineup accessible to India’s premium smartphone buyers.