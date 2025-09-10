iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Apple’s Most Powerful iPhones Yet with Big Camera, Display, and Battery Upgrades

Apple has finally unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup, and while the spotlight initially shone on the brand-new iPhone 17 Air, it’s the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max that are being hailed as the most advanced iPhones to date. Packed with performance gains, design refinements, and professional-grade tools, these models set themselves apart from the standard versions.

In India, the iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for 256GB, which is ₹15,000 more than the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at ₹1,49,900 for 256GB, only ₹5,000 higher than its predecessor. Apple has removed the 128GB variant this year, making 256GB the new base storage, signaling that users will likely need more space for growing photo and video sizes.

Stronger and Smarter Design

One of the biggest highlights of the Pro series is its tougher build. For the first time, Ceramic Shield protection covers both the front and back. The front glass now uses Ceramic Shield 2, which Apple says improves drop and scratch resistance.

In a surprising shift, Apple has moved back to an aluminium frame instead of titanium, resulting in lighter devices with better thermal management. New shades—cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver—give the lineup a fresh appeal without straying far from Apple’s minimalist design DNA.

Triple 48MP Cameras Across the Board

The camera system is where the Pro models leap ahead. All three rear lenses are now 48 megapixels, ensuring consistent quality whether shooting ultra-wide, wide, or telephoto. Apple claims sharper details, stronger night photography, and uniform ProRAW output.

The telephoto camera has received a major boost, supporting up to 8x fusion zoom with the help of a larger 48MP sensor. This makes the Pro models Apple’s most powerful zoom phones yet.

The front camera also gets a lift—an 18MP square sensor with Center Stage, ensuring smoother video calls and orientation-flexible selfies.

Video Tools for Professionals

For creators, Apple is leaning in harder than ever. The iPhone 17 Pro series now supports Dual Capture, letting users record simultaneously with front and back cameras. Added support for ProRes RAW, Log 2, and genlock makes the devices compatible with high-end professional workflows.

A19 Pro Chip with Vapor Cooling

Under the hood, both Pro models run on the A19 Pro chip, built on a 3nm process. Apple promises up to 40% better sustained performance compared to last year. Gamers and video editors will especially notice smoother frame rates and quicker renders.

To manage the heat, Apple has introduced a vapour chamber cooling system—a first for iPhones—combined with the aluminium frame for better temperature control.

Display and Battery Upgrades

The Super Retina XDR display now reaches a staggering 3,000nits peak brightness, the highest in a smartphone. With 120Hz ProMotion and a new anti-reflective coating, the screen is sharper, brighter, and easier to use outdoors.

Battery life has also seen a jump. The iPhone 17 Pro Max offers up to 39 hours of video playback, compared to 33 hours on its predecessor, thanks to efficiency gains from the A19 Pro chip and improved thermal design.

With tougher materials, uniform 48MP cameras, professional-grade video tools, and stronger performance, the iPhone 17 Pro lineup clearly justifies its premium positioning.