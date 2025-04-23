iPhone 17 Pro May Launch in Sky Blue Colour by 2025, New Leak Suggests

Apple could be preparing to splash new colour into its iPhone 17 Pro lineup in 2025. According to a new leak from a trusted source, the tech giant is testing a Sky Blue finish for its upcoming Pro model. If true, this would mark a notable shift in the brand’s approach to colouring its premium devices.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut in the second half of 2025, and early rumours suggest that Apple is experimenting with a range of prototype colours for the Pro models. Well-known leaker Majin Bu claims that among the various prototypes being tested, the Sky Blue option is standing out as a frontrunner. The tip reportedly comes from sources close to Apple’s supply chain, although colour choices are often subject to change until the final stages of production.

Majin Bu has previously shared accurate information, such as details about the Desert Titanium finish for the iPhone 16 Pro. However, as with any early leak, it’s important to note that Apple has not officially confirmed any specifics about the iPhone 17 Pro colour lineup yet.

Sky Blue has appeared on devices like the iPad Air and MacBook Air but has not yet been featured on a high-end Pro iPhone model. The closest comparison would be the Sierra Blue finish seen on the iPhone 13 Pro, which was well-received by users. Introducing Sky Blue could signal a fresh direction for Apple's premium designs.

In addition to Sky Blue, the report also hints at other potential colour options, including dark purple and green, though these too remain unconfirmed. If the Sky Blue prototype makes it to the final production stage, it would be the first time Apple’s Pro iPhone series sports this lighter, vibrant shade. For now, the new colours are still undergoing internal testing. More definitive details about the iPhone 17 Pro’s look and features are expected to surface closer to its anticipated launch, typically scheduled for September.



