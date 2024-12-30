iPhone 18 Fold: Apple’s First Foldable Phone Might Arrive in 2026

Apple appears ready to join the foldable smartphone race with its long-rumoured clamshell iPhone, reportedly set to launch in 2026. This new development could mark a significant shift for the tech giant as it steps into a segment dominated by competitors like Samsung and Motorola. Alongside the foldable iPhone, Apple is also working on a 20-inch foldable iPad, but the compact phone is expected to hit the market first.

Compact Yet Spacious Design

The foldable iPhone, designed in a clamshell style, is quite reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip or Motorola Razr. Leaked images suggest that it will have a standardized, inward folding screen, thus providing it with the most compact form factor for portability. However, the foldable device is said to sport a display that is larger than the current iPhone 16 Pro Max. This may even translate to a screen size of at least 7 inches, thereby providing users with ample spacing for apps, media, and multitasking without compromising on its sleek design.

Focus On Quality and Innovation

Apple has been working on foldable technology for years. There have been significant hiccups in the development process issues, including the elimination of visible creases on the screen, perfecting the strength of hinges, and the best material for the display-that have set this process back. But, with its emphasis on quality, one must, therefore, take Apple over completely before tumbling ahead to show their invention.

The Wall Street Journal recently gave a sneak peek into the foldable Apple ideas that projects like developing a 20-inch foldable iPad will feature. The more significant gadget intends to be a hybrid between a tablet and laptop to meet the different categories of users with amalgamated needs from their devices. However, the smaller foldable iPhone will lead the charge, with Apple focusing on this device as its primary foray.

Apple's Bring Back Possibilities to Foldable Market

Foldables have become almost the most talked about in mobile phones in recent years; however, the growth of the segment has started to decline. It is reported by DSCC that the market achieved growth of 40% CAGR between 2019 and 2023. Growth is expected to slow down to only 5% in 2024 before a slight decline in 2025. Many customers would fall in love with the idea of a foldable but would hesitate to leave Apple's ecosystem. Apple's entrance in this space could just breathe some life into the foldable market.