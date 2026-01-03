SIT re-arrests Jogi Ramesh, brother in spurious liquor case

Vijayawada: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday took former minister Jogi Ramesh and his brother Ramulu into custody for a second time in connection with the alleged spurious liquor manufacturing case. The SIT has been granted three days’ custody to question the two accused, who are currently lodged as remand prisoners.

The case pertains to the alleged manufacture of illicit liquor at Ibrahimpatnam, where the Jogi brothers were earlier interrogated by the SIT. Officials said the fresh custody was sought to probe new leads that emerged during the ongoing investigation, including the supply chain, funding, and possible political or official patronage linked to the racket.

Meanwhile, police have issued Section 41A notices to members of the Jogi family, including Jogi Ramesh’s wife and sons. This action follows a separate case registered after an incident at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital, where hospital property was allegedly damaged and police duties obstructed when Jogi Ramesh was brought there for medical examination after his arrest.

Earlier in the day, police produced the accused before a local court as their judicial remand in the liquor scam case expired. The court extended their remand till January 16, after which they were shifted back to the Vijayawada district jail.

The spurious liquor case has assumed significance amid heightened scrutiny of illegal liquor networks in the state. Authorities have stated that the SIT is examining whether the racket had wider ramifications, including public health risks and revenue losses to the state, and have indicated that further arrests are not ruled out as the probe progresses.