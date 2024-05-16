iPhone Owners Report Deleted Photos Resurfacing After iOS 17.5 Update

Reports from iPhone users suggest that the latest iOS update, version 17.5, is causing deleted photos to resurface unexpectedly, stirring concerns about data privacy and security. Initially highlighted in a Reddit thread spotted by MacRumors, users have voiced their frustration as old images, including NSFW content, reappeared in their Recents album following Monday's update. Even iOS beta testers encountered similar issues with the bug in the preceding week.

Users sharing their experiences describe instances where photos deleted years ago are reappearing on their devices. Some users even noticed photos from as far back as 2016 showing up as new images despite believing they had been permanently deleted. In one instance, a user claimed that approximately 300 old pictures, some of which were revealing, appeared on an iPad that had been wiped and sold to a friend following Apple's guidelines.

While the situation may seem alarming, it could stem from the nature of computer data management. Data is not truly erased until overwritten, with operating systems merely removing references. Additionally, reports indicate that some affected users do not sync their phones or use iCloud, suggesting the photos may originate from on-device storage.

Notably, this issue may extend beyond photos, as users have reported similar experiences with old voicemails resurfacing after the update. Beta testers also encountered comparable issues with earlier iOS 17 betas. Whether this indicates Apple retaining deleted data or is a quirk in how iOS 17.5 handles data remains unclear.

After upgrading to iOS 17.5 on my Xr, voicemails that I had already listened to or deleted reappeared. Before the update, I had only one unheard voicemail, but now I have 26. pic.twitter.com/eqx1buJIx0 — Stacey (@ssmithdev) May 15, 2024

Apple has yet to respond to inquiries regarding this matter. Nonetheless, the resurgence of deleted photos and other data poses significant concerns for users regarding data privacy and the efficacy of iOS data management systems. The prospect of sensitive content reappearing despite deletion is unsettling, emphasizing the importance of robust data security measures and transparent data handling practices.