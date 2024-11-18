iPhone SE 4 Coming in 2025: All Upgrades Expected

The iPhone SE 4, Apple's much-anticipated budget-friendly smartphone, is expected to launch in early 2025. While official details remain under wraps, numerous leaks and reports suggest the device will feature significant upgrades, making it a worthy successor to the iPhone SE 3, which debuted in March 2020. After a three-year hiatus, the SE series is poised to return with a bang, combining affordability with cutting-edge technology. Here are the five critical upgrades rumoured to define the iPhone SE 4.

Significant Camera Upgrades

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to receive a significant boost in its camera system. While it will likely stick to a single rear camera to maintain its cost-effectiveness, reports suggest a leap from the 12-megapixel sensor in the iPhone SE 3 to the 48-megapixel rear camera used in the iPhone 15. This enhancement promises dramatically improved image quality, aided by advanced computational photography features like Smart HDR, Deep Fusion, and Night Mode. On the front, the selfie camera is also expected to be substantially upgraded, replacing the SE 3's 7-megapixel sensor with a 12-megapixel one from the iPhone 15. These changes aim to deliver exceptional photo and video performance, rivalling more expensive models.

Modern Design and Larger OLED Display

Since the SE series' inception, Apple has maintained a design rooted in the classic iPhone 8. The iPhone SE 3 featured a compact 4.7-inch LCD screen, a home button with Touch ID, and rounded edges. However, the iPhone SE 4 may break from tradition, adopting the sleek design language of the iPhone 14. The new model may boast a 6.1-inch OLED display with flat edges and a reduced notch, offering a more immersive viewing experience. Apple is said to source display components from BOE and LG Display, ensuring high-quality visuals. This upgrade modernizes the SE lineup and blurs the line between affordability and premium aesthetics.

A18 Chip Powering Apple Intelligence

For the first time, Apple's SE lineup is said to incorporate Apple's advanced artificial intelligence features, powered by the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. This modification, earlier exclusive to higher-end models, suggests Apple is expanding its AI-driven ecosystem to a broader audience. Apple Intelligence could bring innovative features, including improved Writing Tools, enhanced photo clean-up options, customizable Genmoji, and streamlined notification summaries. Additionally, users may benefit from an upgraded Siri experience and an AI-driven image editor called Image Playground. By integrating these features, Apple aims to deliver cutting-edge functionality at a more accessible price point.

Adapting USB-C

In response to European Union regulations mandating a universal charging standard, Apple has begun transitioning its devices from Lightning connectors to USB-C. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to join the trend, becoming the final model to adopt USB-C. This change aligns Apple's ecosystem with global charging standards, allowing users to charge their devices with the same cable used for iPads, Macs, and other USB-C-compatible gadgets. The change simplifies the charging process and signals Apple's commitment to a unified and sustainable approach. While an official confirmation is still awaited, the rumoured upgrades make the iPhone SE 4 a device worth anticipating in 2025.

Apple's First In-House 5G Modem

The iPhone SE 4 may debut Apple's first-ever in-house 5G modem, a significant milestone for the company. For years, Apple has relied on third-party suppliers for modems, but developing its own will enhance hardware-software integration and optimize performance. This modem is rumoured to be more energy-efficient, particularly in Low Power Mode, potentially extending battery life for users. The iPhone SE 4 could pave the way for future iPhones to adopt Apple's proprietary 5G technology, further solidifying the company's control over its ecosystem.



