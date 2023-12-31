Live
- HP govt restricts departments from buying diesel-petrol vehicles from Jan 1
- Won’t send tableau in rejected category list, says Punjab CM
- Sharmila to join Congress on Jan 4
- Childhood Friends Rally to Support Late Jabbar's Family
- Rs 5 lakh accident insurance for gig workers in Telangana
- Despite challenges, we can work to create better world: Dalai Lama on New Year
- IAF to extend life of Russian Su-30MKI fighter jet fleet by more than 20 years
- Developing strong base of domestic defence industrial ecosystem: Rajnath
- Maersk suspends passage of vessels through Red Sea after attack on its merchant ship
- TSRTC suspends discounted bus tickets within Hyderabad suburban limits
Just In
iPhone users facing cellular connectivity issues after updating to iOS 17.2.1
iPhone users globally are reportedly witnessing cellular connectivity issues after updating to the latest iOS 17.2.1 version.
New Delhi: iPhone users globally are reportedly witnessing cellular connectivity issues after updating to the latest iOS 17.2.1 version.
Apple released iOS 17.2.1 recently, which did not add any new features to iPhones but did solve the battery drain issue that has been troubling users for some time.
On Apple's Support Community Discussions website, iPhone users wrote about their recent troubles after installing iOS 17.1.2, reports Phone Arena.
"After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1 I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still it does not work! Very frustrating. Trusted Apple and iPhone for years, now not so sure," a user wrote.
"Any information how to solve this network issue. No network is available since last night after update," another user said.
One more user mentioned, "After updating my iPhone last night to 17.2.1, I can no longer connect to my network provider. Tried the resets and still it does not work."
According to the report, Apple is expected to address the issue by rolling out the 17.2.2 or 17.3 update soon.
Users who are currently experiencing cellular connectivity issues may find a temporary solution by registering in the iOS 17.3 public beta programme.