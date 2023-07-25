  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Technology > Tech News

IRCTC booking services down due to technical snag

IRCTC booking services down due to technical snag
x
Highlights

Officials said the ticket booking services have stopped due to technical issues. They stated that their engineers are trying to identify and solve the problem

Hyderabad: The IRCTC website and app, which most people turn to for railway tickets, is temporarily down. Officials said the ticket booking services have stopped due to technical issues. They stated that their engineers are trying to identify and solve the problem. At present, passengers are advised to book tickets through third party apps such as Amazon, MakeMyTrip etc. IRCTC tweeted about this on Tuesday morning.



IRCTC officials said that they will inform through Twitter as soon as the issue is resolved. It has been revealed that the ticket booking services will be tweeted as soon as they become available. IRCTC's tweet has now gone viral due to the suspension of ticket booking services across the country. On the other hand, netizens are commenting that ticket booking is not possible even through alternative means.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad