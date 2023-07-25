IRCTC Down; How to Book Train Tickets online via Amazon, Paytm and more

IRCTC's online booking platform is experiencing outages, with many users taking to Twitter to express their frustration over server downtime during peak hours. Customers encounter difficulties when booking tickets on both the website and the app.







Due to technical reasons the ticketing service is not available. Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023





According to a statement from IRCTC, the ticketing service is presently unavailable due to technical reasons. However, they have assured users that their technical team is actively working to resolve the issue. They intend to provide updates as soon as the technical issue is resolved.

In a post on the microblogging site Twitter, the platform said that users could use alternative B2C players like Amazon, Paytm, Makemytrip, etc., to book tickets, as the issue is currently being fixed.





Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023





Here's a step-by-step guide to booking train tickets through Amazon, MakeMyTrip, Paytm and other third-party platforms:

- First, go to the train ticket section.

- Enter your trip details: Enter your departure city, destination city, date and time of travel. Some services may also ask you to specify whether you want a one-way or return ticket. Add details as needed.

- Select a train: The website will show you the available trains. You can choose the one that suits you best based on the departure time, the duration of the trip and the price.

- Choose your seat: Some services allow you to choose your seat. Others will assign you a seat automatically.

- Make the payment: Enter your payment details and complete the purchase.

- Confirmation: You will receive a confirmation email with your ticket details. Some services will also send you a mobile ticket that you can show on your smartphone.