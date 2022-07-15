It's not Chrome OS; it is ChromeOS now

Chrome OS, Google's Linux-based operating system for its Chromebook devices, has been around for over a decade. Still, the company has made a slight but notable rebrand: It's now called ChromeOS, with no spaces in between. James Croom, Google's senior marketing director for ChromeOS, confirmed the move to The Verge.

You can see the change for yourself all over Google's ChromeOS dev page (although the official logo at the top appears to have a lowercase c).





The change has not yet been implemented everywhere. For example, on this ChromeOS page on Google's Chromebook site, Google still spells the operating system as two separate words. According to Croom, the company is aware that the change isn't reflected everywhere, but it's working to make it appear more consistently. Hence, it looks like the new ChromeOS branding will change eventually.



We know this isn't the most significant business in the world, but we love to see branding and logos. It's been a long time since Apple moved its operating systems to the "thingOS" brand, and we wonder if Google could do something similar. Wear OS still has a gap. Perhaps Google will drop it in favour of WearOS when the Pixel Watch launches this fall? I'm also going to write the word "AndroidOS" so we can manifest it collectively. Or better yet, "FuchsiaOS".

We are not sure or serious about the last two, and we do not indicate that Google plans to change anything besides ChromeOS. But if you've gotten used to typing Chrome OS with that space, it's time to change how we type.