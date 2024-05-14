Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari return to Red Carpet

The French Riviera braces itself as the Cannes Film Festival unfolds its magic once again. From May 14th to 25th, the 77th edition promises a dazzling spectacle of cinematic brilliance, A-list appearances, and unforgettable fashion moments.



The Palais des Festivals et des Congrès transforms into a hub for global cinema. Hundreds of filmmakers, actors, and cinephiles gather to celebrate the power of storytelling on the silver screen. This year, the opening night explodes with ‘The Second Act,’ the latest offering from Quentin Dupieux, while the closing film remains a tantalising secret.



Cannes is as much about cinema as it is about fashion. Every year, the red carpet becomes a runway for iconic ensembles. This year is no different. We can expect to see international stars like Meryl Streep (receiving a special Palme d'Or!), Demi Moore, and George Lucas grace the prestigious walkway.



Indian cinema shines bright at Cannes 2024. Payal Kapdia's ‘All We Imagine As Light’ becomes the first Indian film in three decades to compete for the coveted Palme d'Or. The film will vie for the top prize against powerhouses like Francis Ford Coppola's ‘Megalopolis’ and Yorgos Lanthimos' ‘Kinds Of Kindness.’



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, two of Bollywood's leading ladies, are back for another year, representing L'Oreal. Let's reminisce about their stunning looks from 2023. Aishwarya captivated audiences in a mystical Sophie Couture gown, while Aditi turned heads in a princess-like Michael Cinco ensemble.



This year, Sobhita Dhulipala adds her name to the list of Indian attendees, representing an ice cream brand. We can't wait to see the captivating looks these talented women bring to the French Riviera.



Catch the exclusive Cannes Film Festival content live on France Télévisions or stream it on the festival's official YouTube channel and website.



The jury, led by the phenomenal Greta Gerwig (‘Barbie’), promises insightful deliberations. From established names like Pierfrancesco Favino and Kore-eda Hirokazu to rising talents like Lily Gladstone and Omar Sy, this diverse jury adds to the prestige of the festival.



Cannes 2024 promises a vibrant tapestry woven with cinematic excellence, international stars, and breathtaking fashion. Stay tuned for updates as the magic unfolds!

