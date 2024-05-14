Live
Rebel held for attacking Berhampur BJP MP candidate Pradeep
Shiba Shankar Das, the first Mayor of Berhampur, who is contesting from Berhampur Assembly seat as an Independent candidate, was arrested for attacking BJP's Berhampur Lok Sabha candidate Pradeep Panigrahi.
Shiba was in BJP and an aspirant for the party ticket for Berhampur Assembly seat. He was expelled from the saffron party after he contested as an Independent candidate.
The incident took place while the election party was preparing to leave and the BJP agents noticed that the EVMs were not sealed. Pradeep then rushed to the spot with his supporters. Gosainnuagaon IIC Smrutirekha Pradhan and other police officers also reached the spot. During the discussion, Shiba Shankar arrived and allegedly assaulted Pradeep, leading to a scuffle.
As per reports, the BJP MP candidate complained of chest pain. He was initially rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and later shifted to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.