Just In
Awareness seminar on Sakhi services and child marriage
Awareness programs were conducted under the auspices of Sakhi Center in Koder mandal of Nagar Kurnool district and Mustipalli village of Peddakottapalli mandal.
Nagarkurnool: Awareness programs were conducted under the auspices of Sakhi Center in Koder mandal of Nagar Kurnool district and Mustipalli village of Peddakottapalli mandal. Nagar Kurnool Sakhi Center Coordinator Sunitha said that an awareness program was conducted on sakhi services and eradicating child marriages with employment-guaranteed labourers.
She said that an explanation was given on how women should use Sakhi services. She informed that women should face any problem and stand bravely. She informed that the Sakhi Center will always be available to do justice to them in the absence of any evidence.
Similarly, toll free numbers like 100,181,1098 should be provided with information in advance to prevent child marriages from happening in the villages, she said. Psychosocial worker Arshia and others participated in this program, She said.