January 28 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 28, 2022. Let's begin...

Upcoming Smartphones in February 2022

The Hans India has listed the upcoming smartphones in February 2022 in pictures.

PUBG New State gets a new name - New State Mobile

PUBG New State has now been named as New State Mobile for 2022 and beyond. No reason has been shared for the name change. At present, the name change to New State Mobile is only reflected on social media channels and the website. The game continues to be distributed as PUBG New State on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

Pre-Budget Expectations excerpts from the AI, Electronics, and Tech Leaders

As the upcoming Union Budget will be presented on 1st February 2022, The Hans India brings you Pre-Budget Expectations excerpts from AI, Electronics, and Tech Leaders and their take on the upcoming Union Budget 2022.

SpaceX, Elon Musk's company plans to launch up to 52 missions in 2022

SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company plans to launch a whopping 52 flights in 2022, a NASA security panel revealed during a meeting. So far this year, SpaceX has already launched three missions.

Data Privacy Day 2022: Five steps towards your privacy protection

Data Privacy Day 2022: Due to the increased rate of cybercrime and online fraud, it is imperative to safeguard your privacy. Here are five main things you should keep in mind to stay safe online.

Google Maps allows Indian users to save and share home locations with Plus codes

Google Maps received an update for its users in India yesterday that allows them to save and share their home addresses with Plus codes. The update will help users get accurate digital addresses of their residences that they can use for faster deliveries of their food, medicine, and packages, without sharing any waypoints or voice instructions.

Apple to let you use Face ID with a mask in the next iOS update

It looks like beta 15.4 has added a much-requested feature. The first developer beta of iOS 15.4 has a screen asking if you want to be able to use your Face ID while wearing a mask.