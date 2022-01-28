PUBG New State gets a new name - New State Mobile

PUBG New State has only been around for a few months and has already undergone a name change. The game brought back the PUBG moniker to the Indian mobile gaming scene, but as of now, Krafton has changed the name. PUBG New State will now be known as New State Mobile, and the name change is already made.

"Hello, Survivors. NEW STATE has always been a mobile-focused experience, and through the transformation to NEW STATE MOBILE, we are bringing this to the core. We always appreciate your support, and please look out for upcoming content updates later this year", read the post.





It appears that Krafton wants to change the name to possibly remove its "PUBG" tag from the game and all related properties. The Indian government banned PUBG Mobile from the Indian app markets in 2020. Earlier distributed by Tencent, Krafton took over and re-released the game in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI.

PUBG New State emerged as the sequel to PUBG Mobile/BGMI, where the entire game takes place in the future. Players can experience Battle Royale with futuristic weapons and new game concepts. The game also offers updated graphics with better effects to take advantage of modern smartphones with advanced chipsets.

At present, the name change to New State Mobile is only reflected on social media channels and the website. The game continues to be distributed as PUBG New State on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The name change also means that PUBG New State is less likely to come to PC and console platforms, as Krafton insists that New State was always a mobile-centric experience. The PC version recently saw PUBG Battlegrounds free for all players on Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation.