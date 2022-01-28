Data Privacy Day 2022: Five steps towards your privacy protection

Data Privacy Day 2022: Privacy is an essential issue that has been declared as a citizen's fundamental right. January 28 is observed globally as Data Privacy Day to sensitize people about privacy practices and principles. Data privacy is crucial nowadays, especially with the increase in the number of cybercrimes in the wake of the pandemic that made the world go digital in most of the world. Moreover, due to Covid-19, everyone is forced to step into the online world. However, whether it is young children or older people, data protection is critical, where everything is available online and accessible in a few clicks.



From chat applications to paying bills and much more, everything is done with the help of the Internet and applications, websites, etc., on your phone and laptop. Incidents like the Bulli bai app have alerted us against cybercrimes.

So, on this data privacy day, here are some easy ways to ensure protection from online frauds and safeguard your privacy:

1. Biometric or Face ID Lock: To ensure that your smartphone doesn't fall into the wrong hands, in addition to maintaining a pattern or number lock, you can use fingerprints and Face ID as a way to unlock your phone.

2. Security Pin: In addition to the primary way to unlock your phone, you can use different security pins to unlock Paytm, Google Pay, etc.

3. Two-step verification: Apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, Gmail, etc., that help users add an extra layer of security.

4. Disappearing messages: WhatsApp has launched the "see once" feature that makes photos and videos disappear after opening them. While an app like Telegram supports message self-destruction.

5. Forwarding limits: WhatsApp has set a limit to forward messages to only five chats at a time. WhatsApp took this step to control the spread of misinformation.