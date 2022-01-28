Apple to let you use Face ID with a mask in the next iOS update

Apple seems to be testing a feature that will allow you to use Face ID to unlock your phone even when wearing a mask. The first developer beta of iOS 15.4 has a screen asking if you want to be able to use Face ID while wearing a mask, at the cost of reduced security, according to photos from Brandon Butch on Twitter and MacRumors. Unfortunately, the feature will only be available if you have a newer device, according to 9to5Mac.



Based on the screenshots, Apple says that the "iPhone can recognize the unique features around the eye area to authenticate itself," but warns that Face ID will be more accurate if you set it to not work with a mask.

However, not everyone can take advantage of this particular feature. While someone confirmed that it worked on his iPhone 12, 9to5Mac reports that it only works on the iPhone 12 and 13 lines. They were also unable to use it on a 2018 iPad Pro.



As the pandemic rages on, people (and organizations like the New York City MTA) have been clamoring for Apple to add a way to let people unlock iPhones while still wearing masks. Apple has introduced several updates to help: iOS 13.5 would detect that you're wearing a mask and promptly ask for your passcode instead of trying to authenticate your face, and 14.5 would allow people with Apple Watches to use Face ID while wearing a mask. (It appears to unlock for anyone wearing a skin, as long as their Apple Watch is close enough to the phone.) However, for people who don't have an Apple Watch, it looks like this functionality may finally be on the horizon, assuming it proves secure enough.