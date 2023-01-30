Jio 5G Launch: Jio 5G plans, How to activate, Welcome offer and more

Reliance Jio is currently targeting to roll out its 5G network in PAN India by the end of 2023. Jio True 5G, launched in October 2022, has reached almost 200 cities in India within 4 months of launch. Following the commitment, the telecommunications company will cover more cities in the coming days.

In the recent rollout, Jio announced its 5G services in 7 cities across 6 states: Arunachal Pradesh (Itanagar), Manipur (Imphal), Meghalaya (Shilong), Mizoram (Aizawl), Nagaland (Kohima and Dimapur), and Tripura (Agartala). Jio users who got the Jio welcome offer can connect to the fastest 5th-generation network. The Jio 5G network is currently active in 192 cities in 29 states and union territories.

How to activate Jio 5G

To activate Jio 5G, make sure you have received a welcome invitation from Jio and are using a 5G-enabled smartphone. Also, please make sure you have downloaded the latest system update, which includes support for Jio 5G. To download the system update, go to your phone Settings > About phone > System update and tap download the latest update.

Activate Jio 5G on an Android phone:

Go to phone settings.

Tap "Mobile network".

Choose Jio SIM and click on the 'Preferred Network Type' option.

Now select 5G.

Activate Jio 5G on iPhone:

Open the Settings section

Then select "Mobile data"

Now go to "Voice and data"

Select "5G AUTO" and "5G Standalone On" to connect to Jio 5G.

Jio 5G Plans

To get Jio 5G, please make sure that you have an active top-up plan of Rs 239 or higher. For users who do not have an active plan of Rs 239, Jio has a dedicated additional prepaid plan of Rs 61. Jio users can use a Rs 61 prepaid package to access the latest network in 5G-supported cities. The plan also includes 6 GB of data.

How to get Jio Welcome Offer

You can check the Jio welcome offer in the My Jio app. Jio will also send a welcome invitation notification via SMS or WhatsApp message.