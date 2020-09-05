Jio Fiber announces free 30-day trial, with unlimited plans

If you are a Jio Fiber subscriber, you might have received an upgrade with "Unlimited Internet" alert. These can give you stable upload and download speeds from September 5. The announcement, made a few days after the firm announced its new broadband plans, will allow these existing customers to use the new plans as a trial until their next billing period. Once the experimental round ends, you will have a choice to move to these plans permanently.

The latest information is coming to existing Jio Fiber users via SMS, as posted by many on Twitter. One of the Jio Fiber customers named @chaitanyapottam tweeted the entire message. "Congratulations! We are upgrading your current JioFiber plan with UNLIMITED INTERNET @ 150 Mbps (download speed = upload speed) on September 5. Also, enjoy 10 OTT apps with this upgrade. Team Jio"

It mentioned that Jio Fiber is giving an auto-update option for existing users on a trial basis, and they won't be charged anything extra for it. As per the reports and they can hold on to the existing plan's benefits, then they move to the latest one.



About the New Plan

This is a ₹399 plan that offers a speed of 30Mbps and Rs 699 plan that provides a speed of 100Mbps. There are two higher value packs worth Rs 999 and Rs 1,4999 that offer a speed of 150Mbps and 300Mbps respectively.

These higher-value plans also include subscription of 11 OTT plans worth Rs 1,000. The list has Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, ALT Balaji and Lionsgate, among others. All of these four plans offer symmetrical speed, means offer similar download and upload speeds.