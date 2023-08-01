JioBook Laptop Launched with 100GB Free Cloud Storage at Rs 16,499: Details

JioBook laptop at an affordable price of Rs 16,499 in India. It is a basic laptop for general use. Along with the laptop, people will also be able to claim 100 GB of free cloud storage space on Digiboxx, and this will remain valid for one year. Here's everything you need to know, including its features and sales details.

In a move to expand its digital ecosystem, Reliance Jio has launched its latestat an affordable price of Rs 16,499 in India. It is a basic laptop for general use. Along with the laptop, people will also be able to claim 100 GB of free cloud storage space on Digiboxx, and this will remain valid for one year. Here's everything you need to know, including its features and sales details.

JioBook Laptop Launched: Price Starts at Rs 16,499

The new Jio laptop is equipped with an octa-core processor and 4 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The company claims in its teasers that JioBook can offer efficient performance and smooth multitasking. It offers 64 GB of storage, expandable up to 256 GB with an SD card. One of the key features of the JioBook is the Infinity keyboard and the large multi-gesture trackpad. The laptop also comes with built-in USB and HDMI ports, allowing users to connect to external devices and peripherals.

Running on the company's JioOS operating system, the JioBook promises a user-friendly interface. The laptop has support for dual-band Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity. Jio says that the new laptop has an ultra-thin and light design, weighing in at around 990 grams. It has a compact 11.6-inch HD anti-glare screen. This suggests that the JioBook is highly portable, something even the company has said.

A sneak peek from Amazon claims the laptop is "designed for productivity, entertainment, and play of all ages." It has support for 4G connectivity and an octa-core processor, which the company claims can handle streaming high-definition videos, multitasking between apps, various software, and more. It can deliver a full-day battery to users, according to the company. In general, it is aimed at those who are on a budget and want a laptop for basic purposes like browsing, education, and other things.

The new JioBook laptop will go on sale on August 5 and will be available for purchase through Reliance Digital's online and offline stores. Apart from this, the device will also be sold through Amazon.