JioFiber plans to offer 1 Gbps internet speed with OTT benefits

Want data, calling and OTT benefits but don't know whether to go for Jio's prepaid or postpaid plans? Well, why not look beyond these plans and look at JioFiber? With a broadband fiber connection, JioFiber offers fast internet speed while maintaining a balance for downloading and uploading. Also, users get calling and OTT benefits.

JioFiber's plans are also pocket-friendly, eliminating the hassle of buying multiple expensive mobile plans for everyone. Buy a fiber connection and enjoy unlimited internet and calls at home or the office. As an added bonus, the Jio Fiber connection is faster than mobile plans and won't give you FOMO for 5G if you're waiting for fifth-gen connectivity to hit your town.

Reliance Jio offers unlimited internet, calling and OTT benefits for surfing and streaming on the internet. Let's check the JioFiber top-up plans that offer high-speed internet and free subscription or OTT platforms, including Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos.

JioFiber monthly plan with OTT benefits

JioFiber Rs 999 Plan – This broadband plan offers internet data speed of up to 150 Mbps with unlimited data usage. In addition, users can enjoy free voice calls and a free subscription to OTT apps, including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot Select, Sony Liv, Zee5 and 10 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 1499 Plan – With this plan, users get unlimited internet at a speed of 300 Mbps. The OTT package includes a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and 14 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Plan Rs 2499 – With internet speed up to 500 Mbps, users can enjoy unlimited data and a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and a free subscription to 14 more OTT channels

JioFiber Rs 3999 Plan – This plan offers unlimited 1 Gbps, enough for streamers, gaming enthusiasts or business use. With the broadband plan, users get free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and 15 more OTT channels.

JioFiber Rs 8499 Plan – This broadband plan is the most expensive plan on the list. Valid monthly, JioFiber users will get 6600 GB of data at 1 Gbps speed for 30 days. In addition, the free OTT package includes free access to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and 15 more OTT channels.